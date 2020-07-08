If rumors are to be believed, we’ll be seeing the launch of Samsung’s next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch3, next month. It is a not-so-closely-guarded secret though as we’ve been seeing details leak about it. The latest ones are images leaked from the certification process at the NCC, including photos of both the wearable and the wireless charger. A leakster has also released demo videos of some of the features of the upcoming device, including watch faces, widgets, and other key features.

The photo from the NCC filing seemingly confirms that we will be getting a smartwatch with a silver exterior and a black leather band, according to GSM Arena. The physical rotating bezel is also back after having a digital touchscreen version in previous devices. The wireless charger is also included in the leaked photos and the output power is at 5 watts with the charger having a USB-A to micro-USB cable.

Previous rumors about the Galaxy Watch3 indicate that the watch body itself will be stainless steel and it will come with several color options. We see in the photos the silver, but it will also reportedly come in black and bronze and even a titanium option painted in black. There will be two different-sized watches: the 41mm one will have a 1.2” screen and a 247 mAh battery while the 45mm one will have a 1.4” screen and a 340 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, noted tipster and leakster Evan Blass shows off some demos of what will be happening on the Galaxy Watch3 screen. We see several watch faces and some widgets. There are also a few seconds of some features like checking messages, answering calls, playing music from a music player. It is rumored that Spotify will be pre-installed on the device, at least for those in the U.S.

All will be revealed supposedly when the Galaxy Watch3 will be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event in August 5. While eyes will be on the Galaxy Note 20 phones, wearable fans should also keep an eye on the new smartwatch.