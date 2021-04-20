The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to be revealed soon. It was recently listed with a h Snapdragon 750G chipset which means a 5G connectivity is possible. It will be a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 variant that will be released before the Galaxy Tab S8 is announced. We’ve recently seen image renders, the specs list, and a 360-degree video. Thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) for the latest details. We know we can confirm these info in the coming weeks or months.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is said to measure 284.77 x 185.04 x 6.34 mm when it launches this June. It will probably rival the Apple iPad Mini 2021 model that is also yet to arrive.

The Lite variant will be less powerful compared to the flagship Galaxy Tab S7. But still, having 5G connectivity is more than enough. Let’s review what we know so far.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will definitely be under the budget category. You can practicially say it’s the Galaxy Tab S8e before the real Galaxy Tab S8 is introduced.

The device will feature WiFi, LTE, and/or 5G. The tablet will run on Android 11, Adreno 619 GPU, and the Snapdragon 750G processor. What do you think of this particular variant?