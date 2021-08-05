Back in June, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE went up for sale together with the Tab A7 Lite . The 5G variant is now available beginning at $669.99. The WiFi version is also up for pre-order for $529.99. The tablet is ready for play and productivity and will continue to deliver a number of fan-favorite features and ultra fast connectivity. This is the first time Samsung is releasing a Fan Edition of the Galaxy Tab series. Basically, it is the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ but with a more affordable price tag.

In the United States, you can now buy the tablet in most Samsung stores, as well as, popular network like T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and USCellular. The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts an ultra-large display at a lower coset.

Each Galaxy Fan Edition device also offers a long-lasting battery like and a low-latency S-Pen. The 12.4-inch screen is ideal for study, work, entertainment, and creativity. The S-Pen allows you to write down notes, get creative, and navigate files and apps easily.

Samsung is offering free access or trial of Clip Studio Paint for six months. The fast-charging USB-C allows faster recharging. WiFi and 5G allow you to connect to the Internet whenever and wherever.

The Samsung Android tablet also features Multi-Active Window so you can launch and use three apps on a screen at once. App Pair lets you launch and save your favorite pairs of apps.

You can use the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Book Cover Keyboard with the tablet so you can work and type easily. As with most devices, this one lets you connect with workmates, friends, and family with the selfie camera for video chats.

Samsung is also offering access to Samsung TV Plus at no cost. You can stream more than 160 channels so you are always entertained. YouTube Premium is also a perk.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is now available in the US in Mystic Black. The $669.99 can be purchased on Verizon, AT&T, and Samsung.com. T-Mobile, USCellular, and other stores will sell the tablet soon. The WiFi model is more affordable at $529.99 but will be ready in September in different colors: Mystic Pink, Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, and Mystic Green. Order one now and Samsung will give you credit worth $80.