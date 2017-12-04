A software update is ready just before the year ends and a new Tab S tablet is leaked. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been available since February but we haven’t heard of any major update for it. We only remember the Netflix HDR videos getting supported by the tablet. Verizon recently announced a release that will update the OS to NRD90M.T827VVRU1AQJ3 version. As with most software upgrades, this one will improve device performance, add the newest security patch level, and fix the issues reported by users.

Verizon Wireless recommends that you’re connected to a WiFi network for a more reliable and continuous connection. Battery must also be fully charged. Expect to receive OTA anytime soon.

As soon as you read the notification, choose ‘Install’ and wait for the installation to be finished. You can also check manually at Home> Applications> Settings> About Device> Software updates. You will then see the ‘Restart & install’ option. You can also check the Menu> Settings > About phone> Software updates> Check for Updates.

Aside from the High Dynamic Range (HDR) video streaming support for Netflix, a fix for the fingerprint setup wizard has been included. Unfortunately, the security patch is only from October so expect another rollout that will already include the November or December patch.

SOURCE: Verizon