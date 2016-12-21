The Galaxy Tab S2 is perhaps one of Samsung’s most successful tablet offerings in the market since it was launched. We’ve seen a lot of versions already including the 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants from last year, and the Galaxy Tab S2 Nook. The tablet has since received the Marshmallow update beginning April and now it’s time for the chewy, chunky version.

While it took Marshmallow some time to arrive for the local and carrier versions, we’re hoping the Android 7.0 update will roll out faster. Recently sighted on a GFXBench document is the Tab S2 after completing a new test which is believed to be for the Nougat OS.

We don’t doubt that Samsung is releasing this major update for the Tab S2 because we knew it’s only a matter of time. While the company is also working on the S7 and S7 Edge version, this Nougat for the Tab S2 9.7 has appeared alone. There’s no mention about the 8.0 model but we have a feeling it will follow soon.

We’re glad that Nougat is on the horizon but we are not sure if we’re looking at the 2015 or 2016 Tab S2 here. We’re assuming the latter because it has better specs and performnace.

Interestingly, Sathe msung Model SM-T810 was also sighted on Geekbench running Android 7.1. If you may remember, this tablet is the Tab S2 WiFi version. This is another proof that the Tab S2 is about to receive the Nougat. We’ll just have to wait and see for Samsung or any carrier to send the OTA notifications.

VIA: Galaxy Club