Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is also believed to be revealed soon. A few weeks ago, image renders have surfaced online. That was after being sighted on FCC and Geekbench. We don’t doubt it’s arrival and we know it’s only a matter of time. The latest update about the affordable tablet is the LTE and WiFi variants have appeared on a Google Play Console listing. The new tablet is expected to be introduced very soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite listing mentions some important details like display resolution, RAM, and processor. The device’s appearance on the Google Play Console means it’s almost ready for release and public consumption.

The document lists the possible specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications. There will be two variants: LTE and WiFi-only. The tablet will run on MediaTek Helio P22T processor which is listed as MediaTek MT8768N. It also runs on Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The display resolution is 800 × 1340 only. The 3GB RAM may be enough for this budget-friendly tablet.

The tablet will already come with Android 11 OS out of the box. The bezels may still be noticeable especially on the chin and the forehead. Looking at the render, the are volume keys and the power button on the right edge.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is basically a souped down model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 that was announced last year. We could probably still expected a 32GB onboard storage, decent camera setup, and a battery lower than the Galaxy Tab A7’s 7040mAh batt or maybe just the same.