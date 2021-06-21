Samsung has a number of upcoming products for the second half of the year. There are two foldable smartphones we are certain will deliver premium specs and features and premium prices. The Galaxy Note 21 series appears to be cancelled now due to the chip shortage problem but we are still looking forward to the Galaxy S21 FE as a possible replacement. Less than a few weeks ago and after several rumors and leaks, the South Korean tech giant officially announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is not a premium model but it has potential to sell like other Galaxy Tab devices. Samsung and AT&T have decided to release the tablet and offer it a more affordable price so more people can avail of the new Galaxy Tab. You can say it’s a worthy rival to the regular iPad especially if you don’t want to spend a lot of money.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite now costs $160 (or $5.56 per month on AT&T). That makes it an affordable price point for an Android tablet with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display 1340 x 800 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Note that this is the WiFi/LTE version.

This tablet can compete with the $399 iPad Mini. The Samsung tablet starts with a 32GB onboard but you can get the 64GB version for $199.99. Each one offers a microSD card slot which means the memory can be expanded to 1TB.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on 3GB or 4GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, and a 5100 mAh battery. Connectivity options include LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C 2.0. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack plus stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support.

When it comes to the camera department, there is an 8MP main camera able to record up to Full HD 30fps with autofocus. There is a 2MP selfie shooter with fixed-focus. The tablet also runs on Android 11 with One UI.

The device comes with a metal casing. It’s not waterproof so still be careful with it around water. You can use a Galaxy Book Cover and use any standard Bluetooth keyboard with the tablet when you need to have some work done.

The LTE version will be ready in the US soon. You may settle for the WiFi-only version (Gray or Silver) if you need something basic.