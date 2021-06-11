Two new Galaxy Tab models have just been unveiled. Well, this is no longer a surprise since we’ve been hearing about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for several weeks now. We already learned the two would get quarterly updates. The two are entering the Android tablet game. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE actually went ahead when it was made official in Germany. We initially thought it would be the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite but the South Korean tech giant is sticking with the FE variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are now official. The brand-new tablets can now be purchased in select markets apart from Germany. We know they are now ready in Russia but only with LTE connectivity.

Two memory variants are also available for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE: 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE only comes with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The bigger tablet comes in four colors: Pink Gold, Silver, Black, and Green. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE is sold on Silver or Dark Gray only.

When it comes to pricing, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE costs 14,990 ruble 32GB model and 16,990 ruble for the the 64GB variant–about $209 and $237, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE 64GB model is listed with a 49,990 ruble price tag which is about $697. The 128GB variant is 54,990 ruble ($767).

If you want something more affordable, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. But if you’re looking for a more powerful performance, go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Let’s review the specs of the two.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes equipped with a 12.4 inch TFT Infinity Display with 2560 x 1600 WQXGA pixel resolution. It runs on Snapdragon 750G processor with Adreno 619 and a 10090mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there is an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The tablet still has a 3.5mm headphone jack and S-Pen.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7 inch TFT Infinity screen with 1340 x 800 WXGA+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 2MP selfie camera and 8MP wide-angle rear shooter.