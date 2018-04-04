Samsung usually releases Mini version of its flagship phone so we’re expecting the same with the newly unveiled Galaxy S9 and S9+. There are people already waiting for the souped-down version of the premium Galaxy S9 duo. As soon as the S8 was announced last year, we learned of the Mini variant and started anticipating for its arrival. It’s no different this year but we have yet to hear confirmation from the South Korean tech giant. These flagships are now available in key markets around the globe and we have a feeling the Galaxy S9 Mini is about to follow as a device with model number SM-G8750 was recently spotted on a benchmark site.

Geekbench reveals the SM-G8750 phone will be powered by Android 8.0 Oreo, 4GB RAM, and the latest Experience UI. We’re assuming it’s Samsung Experience 9.0 already. We see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core processor and the single- and multi-core scores (1619 and 5955, respectively) which means the smartphone is now being tested for an impending launch in China.

There is no information on pricing, imaging specs, and even the battery capacity but we’re expecting everything will be less than what the Samsung Galaxy S9 currently has. Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement.

VIA: Fonearena

SOURCE: Geekbench