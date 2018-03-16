It’s been over two weeks since Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 duo at the Unpacked event during the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. We’ve got our hands-on feature and we know some people who already received their pre-orders. Teardown treatments have been made public and we already know the phone could survive standard durability tests. Both phones also went up for pre-order on the Microsoft Store so we know it’s coming soon. We were told pre-orders were reportedly the same or slightly lower than S8 but we’ll see the numbers now that they are out in key markets around the world.

It’s only this week Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Starting today, March 16, most retail stores in over 70 countries will sell the phones. If you live in the United States, South Korea, China, Canada, and Europe, you’ll be glad to know you can get your hands on the new premium flagships from Samsung.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy S9 phones boast the following: Dual Aperture lens, Super Slow-mo video function, Bixby 2.0, Infinity Display, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, and customizable AR Emojis. The reimagined cameras are definitely better–too impressive. You’ll understand why it’s on top of the DxOMark ranking with an almost perfect score of 99.

