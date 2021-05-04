Our last mention of the Samsung Galaxy S8 was last year May when most parts of the world are put in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Well, we’re still living in a pandemic world. Things have gone for the worse but some nations have started to recover or are already living in the New Normal. The last software update for the Galaxy S8 may be out soon. It still doesn’t have Android 11 and remains stuck at Android 10 coming from Android 9 Pie. Definitely, it will no longer be eligible for Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was released in 2017. The phone is almost four years old so we can consider it old. From the regular monthly updates, Samsung said the device would only receive quarterly updates.

Changes are ahead but maybe not in a good way. Sadly, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ will no longer receive further updates. Following a related decision for the Galaxy S7 series, support for the the Galaxy S8 phones will be no more.

The past three to four years, Samsung has been faithful in releasing OS and software updates. The top mobile OEM has done its job supporting the Galaxy S8. It’s more than enough.

If you still own a Galaxy S8, don’t expect any major update. As for the Galaxy S9, it will still receive quarterly updates until April 2022.