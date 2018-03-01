The much-awaited Android Oreo for the Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally happened after months of beta testing. It’s been a long journey since the Galaxy S8 Android 8.0 beta was made available in November last year. It was delayed a bit and missed its January target release. It was almost ready but then there were some issues uncovered. Another beta build rolled out before the public launch the happened in February. Unfortunately, Samsung had to halt the release because of unexpected rebooting on several units.

The company was quick to resolve the issue and so the S8 Oreo update was released once again. To be specific, this is Android 8.0 Oreo with build number G950FXXU1CRB7 released on 2-28-2018 for the Samsung Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F). This OS version includes Samsung Experience 9.0 upgrade that brings new features and enhancements as suggested by loyal users. Both Samsung and Google worked on this one to ensure a timely and feature-rich Android platform implementation.

We managed to view the changelog on Samsung Mobile’s website. Major changes can be noticed on the following: Biometrics, Quick Panel, Home Screen, Samsung Keyboard, System Performance, Edge screen, Smart View, Lock Screen and Always On Display, Samsung account, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Dual Messenger, Find My Mobile, and Samsung DeX.

Biometrics is made available only when a secure screen lock type is used to improve security. The Quick Panel is where you can now manage notifications for each app and see icons at the bottom.You can touch and hold an app to make a shortcut that can be accessed from the Home Screen. On the Samsung Keyboard, you can take advantage of the toolbar that offers quick access to some functions while the GIF keyboard lets you have more fun. You can also choose from the high-contrast keyboards available.

System Performance has been improved because of the limited background services running. Edge Screen panel visibility has been enhanced with improved color and font size, position, and lighting effects. You may notice the new clock styles for the Lock screen and Always-On Display. Feel free to access your Samsung account, Samsung Cloud, and Samsung Dual Messenger from the phone. If you lose the phone, there’s Find My Mobile.

Here are other improvements as listed by Samsung:

• Bluetooth now supports high-quality audio codecs, including AAC and Sony LDAC

• Clock now includes a Landscape mode and timer sound options

• Email lets you flag Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync emails

• Samsung Health’s new sticky notification lets you see your step count at a glance

• Samsung Pass added the ability to manage usernames and passwords in third-party apps

• The digital clock widget goes directly to the Clock app when you tap it

• Video player includes auto repeat and 2x speed option

• Voice Recorder provides smart tips to conveniently block calls while recording

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile