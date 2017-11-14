You may have forgotten about it but the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones are sold at Microsoft Stores. Both phones have Microsoft Edition which means they come with the Microsoft Launcher. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has just reached the store and is now listed with a $724.99 price tag. It’s the unlocked variant and is offered with free shipping. The Galaxy S8 runs Android OS so don’t think this is a new Windows Phone-powered device.

The Galaxy S8 runs the Microsoft Launcher app so you can work on your documents, photos, and webpages across your devices whether on the Android phone or your Windows computer. As long as you are logged into your Microsoft account, your files are synced, allowing you to be productive anytime, anywhere.

Microsoft is offering several Black Friday deals that include a number of laptops and PC systems from different brands such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Alienware, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. As for the Samsung Galaxy S8, the premium flagship phone will be available with a $150 discount come Black Friday. Some Microsoft deals will begin earlier so watch out for related announcement from either Samsung or Microsoft.

Feel free to visit your local Microsoft Stores all over the country. Other countries such as Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia also have Microsoft Stores.

SOURCE: Microsoft