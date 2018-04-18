Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge owners have been waiting for the Android 8.0 Oreo update. It’s coming very soon as related listings were recently sighted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification. Most variants in the United States are getting a taste of the cookie including those from T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, as well as, the unlocked devices. The Wi-Fi Alliance doesn’t exactly tell us the presence of Oreo but reaching the certification program means that a new OS version is being prepped for official release.

Android 8.0 Oreo for the older Galaxy S7 and S7 edge phones is highly anticipated. We once noted that it’s being developed together with the update for the Samsung Galaxy A5 and Tab S3. You see, Android Oreo is reaching more devices at a faster rate the past few weeks. We’re guessing it’s because the Android P is about to be served. These OS updates are being released left and right for different phones and from different carriers compared to last year when they were very elusive.

There is no point in complaining now because Samsung has been working hard to approve and deliver Android Oreo. We’re not sure until when the monthly updates will be delivered but we’re guessing at least for one year.

No information on the exact release date of the Oreo version but it should be any day now.

