Samsung is on a roll. The South Korean tech giant has been rolling out Oreo updates as fast as it could before the new Android dessert is served. It’s been elusive last year but it’s usually normal especially for older flagship models. The Galaxy S7 and S7 edge received Nougat May last year and so it’s about time the two get a taste of the cookie. There is no formal announcement yet but Android Oreo-powered S7 and S7 edge were sighted on the Wi-Fi Alliance recently, getting new certifications.

Android 8.0 is coming to all US mobile carriers soon. We heard about the good news last week and we have a feeling other models will also follow. This firmware update has been highly anticipated and we sure want it rolling out to more smartphones because Android P is coming. Well, we don’t think the ‘P’ will be served right away but we’ll get to know what it is exactly at the Google I/O 2018.

The Galaxy S7 Oreo release may happen just before the month of May ends. We’re looking at May 18 according to a source but we’re taking everything with a grain of salt first. Let’s wait for Samsung or any of the networks in the country to make an announcement or at least show a teaser.

VIA: SAMMOBILE