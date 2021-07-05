The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is readily available. But now a new color option can be purchased in the United States. If you have been wanting to buy a new phone, you can check out this Navy Blue version. Samsung has released the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in White, Gray, and Black earlier this year. The Blue version is new. It’s not widely available though as you can only purchase the Navy Blue model from Best Buy. You can buy online and in store.

If you’re not yet convinced, then maybe the $200 discount will. You can avail of the phone for $999.00 but you need to activate the device upon purchase.

The phone’s retail price on Best Buy is $1,199.99. The discount is only for those who can activate the phone right away. It’s up to you if you are willing to shell out the extra $200 or just keep it.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G phones are only ready in basic colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Titanium, and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G and the Galaxy S21+ 5G are out in fun colors like Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Red.

The device actually recently bagged a special award. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named the ‘Best Smartphone’ at the Mobile World Congress 2021. It received a high score on DxOMark. Also recently, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was used to shoot 8K video and stills of marine life in an underwater expedition by the National Geographic Traveller India.