What a great way to end the first half of the year, at least, for Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has just been awarded a special title at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021). The device is the ‘Best Smartphone’ for its innovative design and premium features. The MWC has be cancelled last year but this 2021, the organizers decided to go on with it albeit with a different schedule. The Best Smartphone category at this year’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) has Samsung taking the number one slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named as the Best Smartphone. The organization has recognized its professional grade camera system and bright Intelligent Display. When it comes to imaging, it captures detailed photos. The display is also the first to offer S-Pen support in the Galaxy S series so that makes the phone very special.

GLOMO Awards judges described the SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G as: “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021.”

The smartphone offers advanced productivity, impressive display, and speedy performance. In the same category, Samsung also said the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was shortlisted.

Samsung is proud of this award. Samsung Electronics’ Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing for Mobile Communications Business Stephanie Choi said: “We are honored to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future. As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe.”