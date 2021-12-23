It is said the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is coming. There will be no more cancellation or postponement. With all the evidence surfacing, it is safe to say the Fan Edition is almost ready. The launch date is likely confirmed for January 11. The phone will already come with Android 12 at launch with a more affordable price and probably no microSD slot. We’re still expecting the free YouTube Premium when you buy a unit as mentioned before.

The latest information we have about the Galaxy S21 FE is an actual hands-on video. It’s not the first as a similar video surfaced online last month. This isn’t a new set of renders but an actual video posted on Instagram by @habla.concamilo.

Our source showed off a Samsung Galaxy smartphone in lavender with matte finish. The bezels look thin. There is a triple camera system and a flash on the rear. We already mention the setup could include a 12MP primary, 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

To review, here’s what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: a 6.4-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 401 PPI, Gorilla Glass Victus, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging tech.

The phone will come with an IP68 rating. It will run on a Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC or Exynos in other regions and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Other specs include 128 or 256 GB onboard memory, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi 5, 5G, and support for NanoSIM and eSIM. Starting price could be 749 euros ($855) for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB could be sold for 819 euros ($923).

Evan Blass also shared the user manual of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The document says a lot about the upcoming smartphone. And yes, all the specs we already mentioned are written there.