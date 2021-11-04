The smartphone isn’t officially out yet but here is a hands-on video even if a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has yet to be unpacked. It was earlier cancelled and then postponed to a January launch. It is believed to be unveiled quietly a month ahead of the Galaxy S22 series’ announcement. Image renders and videos have been available but a hands-on video will offer more. But then again, the subject is only a mock-up sample of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. Our source just shared a video of the phone made by Dutch designer Jermaine Smit.

This is only a concept Samsung Galaxy S21 FE so take things with a pinch of salt. We see the phone in grey color but other possible color options are shown. There’s light green, light purple, white, and gray. A blue model may also be released.

The mock-up only shows a triple camera system. It may be headlined by a 32MP wide-angle shooter and joined by a 12MP ultra-wide cam and 8MP telephoto camera. What makes it different from the Galaxy S20 FE is that the camera island will match the color of the smartphone’s plastic rear panel.

The phone will also be dust- and water-resistant. It will boast a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate plus an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by Android 11 with One UI 3 out of the box. Of course, we can expect it to be updated to Android 12 with One UI 4 when ready. The device is expected to use Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4370 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Memory variants could be 6GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM–like the Galaxy S20 FE. Don’t expect any microSD card slot. Possible price could start at €650 ($750) for the 128GB model.