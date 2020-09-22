The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be announced very soon. No doubt about its arrival as numerous details have been shared already. We said a Galaxy Fan Edition may arrive in Q4 with 120Hz and Snapdragon 865. Renders surfaced on the web while the phone appeared on Samsung Bulgaria website with another variant. Specs and colors were leaked as well. The Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan is scheduled on September 23, Wednesday. It could feature 25W charging and 5G connectivity.

A new trailer for the upcoming phone has been released by Samsung. The video presents that the device is a result of the company hearing the voices of the fans. Samsung has applied the most loved innovations in the device. We can see new colors too.

The Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event will be happening. Another Samsung S20 FE Promo Video has been leaked on Twitter by Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) although we’re not sure if this is official.

Samsung S20 FE Promo Video. pic.twitter.com/8G7o1WYka0 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 21, 2020

According to the video, the Galaxy S20 FE’s camera will feature Single Take All. It will be powered by a fast-charging 4500mAh battery, and an expandable memory so you can store all your photos and videos. The Galaxy Fan Edition lets you keep all the moments that you are a fan of.

Just yesterday, we saw that Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition hands-on video. The pricing was shared as well. It will be available in 4G in Europe for 699 Euros but with an Exynos 990 octacore processor only. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 variant is priced at 799 Euros.

Color options are as follows: Mint Green, Gray, White, Peach, Red, and Pink. It can be assumed the Mint Green will be similar to the Mystic Green Samsung Galaxy Note 20 recently made available in South Korea. Here are the specs we know so far: 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen, 120 Hertz refresh rate (max), 1080p resolution, 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, microSD card slot, 32MP selfie camera, and three 12MP rear cameras.