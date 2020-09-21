The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a new color. The South Korean tech giant has recently announced the ‘Mystic Green’ version of its latest premium flagship smartphone. This one isn’t really a surprise since we’ve seen several images and information that show the Green Galaxy Note 20. In Korea, this new color will be released this coming September 25. Expect the Mystic Green with a nice, soft haze finish for that luxurious and elegant look and feel. The Mystic Green joins the other colors available from the signature Mystic Bronze to Mystic Gray, Mystic Pink, Mystic Blue, and Mystic Red.

The Mystic Green Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also listed with a 1,199,000 KRW price tag ($1,030). It’s the same price as the other Galaxy Note 20. This color model will be available from three major mobile carriers in South Korea. The device will also be sold from Samsung website, online stores, and other retail shops.

If you buy a Galaxy Note 20, you can receive a 100,000 won discount coupon which can be used to buy phone cases and other accessories. You can choose to buy a new accessory of avail of a 1-year Samsung Care+ coverage. It’s Samsung’s mobile total care service that is also offered with a free 4-month trial service of YouTube Premium. Samsung is also offering a free 3-month subscription to digital learning platform WILLA, 3-month free subscription to ‘Milli’s library’, and a Galaxy Store welcome package.

Samsung is also offering a Rewards Program for customers who buy a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It will run until October 31. The Samsung Rewards program lets the buyer use their earned Samsung Rewards points and earn more.