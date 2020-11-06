The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was officially announced last September. It was something we’ve been anticipating for since there have been several leaks that have surfaced the past months. We saw the hands-on video and pricing details. It was made official with a more accessible price but touchscreen problems surfaced immediately for those who received their phones. Good thing though Samsung promised a touchscreen fix would be released soon. The premium smartphone is getting another variant as the South Korean tech giant just announced a 256GB model is now available.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G is now up for sale with a $769.99 price tag. The 256GB storage option is ready for those who need bigger memory. Feel free to save more hi-res and premium quality videos, photos, and other content.

You probably will have a hard time filling up the onboard storage as 256GB is already a lot. It’s actually ideal for those who love capturing new images and videos to be shared on social media. With the all-day battery and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is another powerhouse.

This premium Android smartphone boasts features and innovations Galaxy fans love the most. It’s the ‘Fan Edition’ as a response to what Samsung fans have suggested. There is the same AI-powered camera system, powerful performance, and ultra-fast connectivity.

The more accessible price makes this a worthy buy. Add more storage and it becomes a better option if you’re willing to shell out $769. The original variant is only $699.