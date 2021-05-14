The Galaxy S10 can’t be considered old just yet. It’s only two years old so it can still receive major Android OS and software updates. Our last related report was in February when the One UI 3.1 update was made available for the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10. In the US though, the Galaxy S10 only received Android 11 with One UI 3.0. The latest May 2021 Android security update has been released and is now available for the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 is just one of the numerous Galaxy devices Samsung is updating with May 2021 Android security patch. All three Galaxy S10 variants can be updated: the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10+ (SM-G970F/SM-G973F/SM-G975F).

Samsung is bringing firmware version G97xFXXUAFUE3 specifically to Galaxy S10 phone owners in Europe. The first country to receive it is Switzerland as per our source. Other markets should receive the same in the coming days or weeks. Check Settings on your Galaxy S10 phone to see if the software update is available to download and install.

The May 2021 security patch level fixes a number vulnerabilities that affect Samsung’s software and Android OS. The fix also includes a solution for a vulnerability that affects Galaxy devices that run on Qualcomm modems.