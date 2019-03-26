If you live in the UK and own a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, please note that an update is now available. The latest March security update is ready in the region as per a recent thread on Reddit. We’re still waiting for an official announcement from Samsung or any carrier but don’t worry, this release is for real. The official version of the software update is G975FXXU1ASC8 / G975FOXM1ASC8 / G975FXXU1ASC8. Security patch level is already March 1, 2019. You need to have at least 463 MB of free storage to download and install the updated.

The update will improve the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Wireless PowerShare will also be better. The camera stability has been improved as well.

More good news: the fingerprint scanner performance or fingerprint recognition has been enhanced earlier. Bixby function is better too because of the added feature to set the app or function especially when the Bixby key is pressed.

Samsung regularly rolls out software updates especially when a device is fresh. Usually, the early units don’t roll out all features at launch. The early OS or improvements are expected from the South Korean tech giant or any mobile carrier that offers the phone.

Let’s wait and see for the update rollout. It should be made known publicly to those in the key markets anytime soon.

VIA: Reddit