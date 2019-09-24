The mobile industry may be focusing on the Galaxy Fold right now but Samsung’s earlier premium flagship for this year, the Galaxy S10, has just received an update. The South Korean tech giant has added the latest Note 10 camera features to the older S10 via a software update. Only the default Camera app of the Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus is getting the update and not just the whole phone. Specifically, version 9.5.00.56 of the Note 10 camera app has been upgraded to version 9.5.00.58.

The changes are only minor but the old S10 getting the major feature of the Note 10 can mean you don’t have to upgrade to a newer phone. The software update may just be enough especially since the camera specs are almost the same.

On the Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ phone, launch the Camera app then go to Setting> About Camera> choose Update to get the update. On the Galaxy S10, get the full software update available. It will include other improvements like DeX for PC support, latest security patch, and new camera features that include Glitz Live Focus, Live Focus Video, Night Mode for front camera, AR Doodle for front camera, and Super Steady Video mode.

The software update with the mentioned enhancements and new features is available for the Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10e. The Qualcomm models will receive it first followed by the Exynos versions in key markets. Germany and Switzerland already received the same update this early. To check if the software update is ready, proceed to Settings> System updates> Check for system updates.

Most of the Note 10 camera features will be added to the Galaxy S10, making the latter more powerful than ever. Note that this isn’t the Android 10 with One UI 2.0 yet from Samsung. That one is still in the works under a beta program recently launched.