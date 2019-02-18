One of our favorite leaksters, Evan Blass (@evleaks), isn’t stopping with sharing everything he knows about new and upcoming gadgets. He recently shared that the LG V50 5G phone will be ready in the United States and now, we have more information about the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It’s only a couple of days before the Unpacked event but we welcome any details being leaked or pre-announced left and right. The past few weeks, we’ve been learning more about the Galaxy S10e and the regular Galaxy S10.

The Plus variant is still very much part of the lineup and here are some more important info about the smartphone. The Galaxy S10+ colors will be available in several colors: Carbon Black, Glass Green, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White. We’re not sure about the ‘Yu Yubai’ option but we’re guessing it is Pearl White.

As for the RAM and memory options, there are three: 8GB with 128GB onboard storage, 8GB with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 1TB ROM. The last one has the highest RAM and storage capacity in the mobile market so far.

When it comes to the pricing, the Ceramic Black which is exclusive for the 12GB ROM + 1TB ROM version costs 10,000 YUuan which is $1,478 in the US. That is roughly $1,500.

Obviously, this is one expensive smartphone but we’re certain there will be people willing to pay that much. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement.