The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 5G variant. It’s not a mere idea but a real thing although the upcoming 5G phone isn’t market-ready yet. Verizon will release the Android phone soon but there is no official announcement yet. What we have is simply a teaser–a render of a Galaxy S10 5G phone. Written on the home screen is the possible date–Thursday, May 16. We’re not sure if it is the final launch date but we don’t doubt the possibility.

The Verizon Galaxy S10 5G phone is said to be an exclusive between Samsung and the carrier. We’ve always known a Q2 release but initially, we’ve been expecting an April launch. Looks like it’s not happening since there have been several mentions of a May reveal.

In South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will also be available soon. We’re not really expecting it to be different from the basic S10 phones so there’s still the same 19:9 aspect ratio but on a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S10+ only has a 6.4-inch screen so that makes the 5G variant the biggest.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is said to have a quad rear camera setup, dual selfie shooters, and of course, 5G components inside. The extra space is where all those extra lenses, sensors, and 5G modem are placed.

The quad rear system includes depth-sensing which also extends to the front. The other front camera boasts the newest time-of-flight (ToF) technology. Just like the Galaxy S10+, the 5G variant will also feature a camera hole. It’s not a punch-hole but a pill-shaped one.

The 5G connectivity era in the United States has just begun although accessibility isn’t very wide yet. We know it’s fully ready in Chicago and Minneapolis. More areas will be covered soon so there won’t be any problem for potential Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone buyers.

To review the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phone will come with a larger 4500mAh battery, 25-watt charging tech, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage.

VIA: Android Headlines