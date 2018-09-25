Not to be mistaken with the Motorola P30 that was introduced last month, Samsung is also rolling out a P30 model. There will be a Samsung Galaxy P30 and P30+ as the first two from the new Galaxy series announced as the low-end lineup last July. The South Korean tech giant is making some changes in its business strategy not because it’s losing money but mainly because it wants to remain as No.1. Of course, there’s also the fact there are many Chinese OEMs becoming tougher competitors.

Information is scarce but we’re hearing the company will add the ultrasound fingerprint sensor on the next-gen Galaxy S10. We’ve been anticipating for the on-screen fingerprint sensor on the display but there have been delays by Samsung. Hopefully, we’re crossing our fingers, the Galaxy S10 variants will have the said Fingerprint on Display technology.

Rumor has it the Galaxy P30 and P30+ will implement the Fingerprint on Display but we’re curious how it will be possible if the Galaxy P lineup is meant to be low cost. The Galaxy P was earlier thought to be the SMG6200 phone referring to the Galaxy P30 or Galaxy P30+. We have this possible answer: the ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner will just be a regular type and nothing complicated as the tech from Qualcomm.

Samsung’s Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+ are said to arrive with IPS LCD screens and in-display fingerprint readers by JDI. We hope to hear more related reports in the coming weeks.

VIA: SMARTPIX