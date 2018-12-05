The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 needs to be updated and it’s about time and the One UI (Pie) beta is now available. The South Korean tech giant has been teasing the fans about it since the Galaxy S9 and S9+ version was revealed three weeks ago. We already told you how to download and install the update. One UI beta screenshots for the Galaxy S9 were leaked. The consumers were also recently told camera UI for Samsung makes video a bit inconvenient so there need to be some adjustments.

Galaxy Note 9 One UI (Pie) beta has rolled out finally. It still is beta but it’s working and is close to the final version. Pre-registrations were opened last week in the US and it’s now in the country, as well as, in India and Germany.

Sign up for the beta program ASAP before you miss a slot. Check the Samsung Members app. Some Note 9 owners were already able to download and install the new version on their phones.

The One UI Android 9 Pie beta is a first for a Note smartphone because Samsung doesn’t really offer beta program for the series. Expect the update to also roll out in other key markets such as the United Kingdom, China, France, Spain, Poland, and of course, its native country South Korea.

Specifically, this is the N960FXXU2ZRKQ firmware version that contains the November 2018 security patch levels and a host of Android 9.0 Pie features and enhancements.

VIA: SAMMOBILE