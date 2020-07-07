In a few weeks from today, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be overshadowed further by a new Note model. The Galaxy Note 20 series will overtake the Galaxy Note 10 and the older Galaxy Note 9. We’re certain of that but it doesn’t mean you have to buy the latest phone right away. Of course, you have to make the most of your gadgets especially if you have paid a premium before. As for the Galaxy Note 9, you may want to check your device as a recent update is said to have turned the display into green.

It’s not a full green screen but more of a greenish tint. To be more specific, it is similar to the green tint bug on the Galaxy S20. That one has been fixed already but we understand if others are still seeing the issue.

Some Galaxy S20 Ultra phones still have it. With the phones being similar in design and specs, some Galaxy Note 9 owners are reporting the same problem especially after the update released back in March. A number of Galaxy Note 9 users has complained about the issue on several forum.

Samsung has been slow to respond but the company finally did. The Samsung Customer Support replied to a user and said: “We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you and would request you to kindly visit your nearby service center once lockdown issue is over, for the physical inspection of your device.”

The support added: “Please be assured, our team will surely help you with this.” Samsung already knows the issue but there is no official software update to fix it yet. Going to a nearby service center may be your best option but you know that’s something you don’t want to do these days. We’re still hoping the South Korean tech giant rolls out a fix.