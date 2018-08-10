We’re certain not everyone will agree when we say the Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s second chance. It’s a great phone alright with the premium specs and features. Our only issue is the price. At $999, the Note 9 is one of the most expensive phones in the market today. That’s only for the 128GB version. The 512GB variant is even pricier at $1,249.99. Sure, there are more expensive smartphones available but we’re talking about one for everyday use and not just another blinged-out luxury gadget.

Earlier, we showed you a line of accessories from Moment which includes a phone case, camera app, and lenses. And now, here’s a slew of official accessories for the Galaxy Note 9 from Samsung. Some items have been leaked last month but we’ve got a closer look here plus all the colors available.

From dozens of official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 accessories, here are some images:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Clear View

Available in Blue, Brown, Black, Brown, and Purple.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 LED View Cover

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leather Wallet Cover

We’ve got no information on pricing and exact availability but we know these phone covers will be released in the United States and South Korea. If you live in other regions, you may wait or start looking for phone covers from other brands. To review, below are some information about the new premium flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

• Display: 6.4-inch Quad HD+, Super AMOLED, 2960 x 1440 (516ppi)

• Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm

• Weight: 201g

• Battery: 4000mAh with fast charging

• RAM: 6GB/8GB

• Storage: 128GB/5128GB

• Cam: 12MP with AF/F1.5/F2.4/OIS and 12MP AF/F2.4/OIS (dual rear)

• Cam: 8MP AF with F1.7 (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v 5.0,USB Type-C

• Others: IP68 dust and water resistance rating , NFC, MST

SOURCE: Samsung