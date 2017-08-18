The Galaxy Note 8 is about to be unveiled by Samsung this coming August 23. By next week, we’ll get to see what the fuss is all about and see if it’s a worthy successor to the problematic Note 7. We’ve been learning a lot of information about the phablet and we’re positive this one will not suffer that same fate as the previous Note.

A new set of marketing materials for the Note 8 launch appeared online, giving us more details about the impending arrival. These images were shared with Ausdroid so we’re assuming the smartphone will be ready in Australia soon. Specs include a 6.3-inch screen, QHD+ resolution Infinity Display, iris scanner, S-Pen, and wireless charging. The Note 8 is already IP68 water and dust resistant.

The post confirms the dual lens camera setup with 2x optical zoom lens, f/1.7 aperture, and optical image stabilization. These elements allow the phone to capture quality photos even in low light conditions. As with all the other previous Note models, the S-Pen allows easy note-taking and quick editing of images to share as GIFs. Even with the screen turned off, you can also take notes with the stylus. For easy transferring of files, music, and contacts, the Note 8 can take advantage of the Smart Switch software.

Color options of the Note 8 may probably be Gold and Black only. Maybe the two will only be the colors to be released in Australia. We have no idea if the Deap Sea Blue Samsung Galaxy Note 8 we saw yesterday will be available.

