August 3, today, is all about the Pixel 4a but August 5, it will be Samsung’s. Not that these big tech companies have a monopoly over our days but we’ve been anticipating the new Pixel phone and the latest premium flagship series from Samsung. In the next couple of days, we can still expect more details, especially about the Galaxy Note 20 range. The phones will be joined by other devices–the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be introduced this coming Wednesday. Microsoft leakster WalkingCat just shared a few more details about the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. So far, we know about the up to 120 fps video recording and 8K video recording. There’s also information about the ability to record using the Samsung Buds Live. The latter can be used as a lapel microphone.

This new feature could be part of the new camera function we’ve been hearing. It’s mainly for the content creators, allowing them to record videos with the camera and then record audio with their earbuds. There’s also a mention about the Omni mode that will let phone owners record audio from both or either the rear or front mics.

The image above could also be closer to the truth. Let’s review the specs. The regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is believed to feature the following: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, 60 Hz, 2400 x 1080 pixel FHD+ resolution, 393 ppi, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, triple camera setup (12MP with f/1.8 + 12MP ultra wide-angle f/2.2 + 64MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f/2.0 and 30x space zoom), and a 4300mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may feature the following: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity screen, 120 Hz, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 7, 3200 x 1440 WQHD resolution, 508 ppi, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB, MicroSD, Triple camera (108 MP aperture f/1.8 + 12MP ultra wide-angle f/2.2 + 12MP 5x optical zoom f/3.0, laser autofocus, 50x space zoom), and a 4500 mAh quick-charge batt. Both phones will run on Android 10 with Samsung One UI and Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octa-core CPU or Snapdragon 865 (or 865+). Both will also come with a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus.