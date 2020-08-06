The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones are out. Finally, after months of rumors, leaks, speculations, and teasers, the Galaxy Note 20 duo is ready to make an impression. Much focus may be given on the Ultra variant if we’re talking about premium camera specs. Both allow efficiency and productivity. No doubt phones with premium features are attractive but it will always boil down to pricing. One of the top reasons why Samsung flagships no longer sell much as before is because they are expensive.

Even if expensive, real and royal Samsung fans will still buy the phones they want. It may be difficult to market such pricey phones in this time of pandemic but Samsung hopes to bounce back with a slew of new Galaxy devices. In the United States, Samsung is releasing the new phones via major carriers with different deals.

You can buy the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra directly from the company’s online store. Pre-order has begun while shipping will begin on August 21. The Galaxy Note 20 is $999. while the Ultra model costs $129.99 for the 128GB base model. Add $200 more and you can get the 512GB version.

Samsung accepts trade-in for eligible phones. You can enjoy as much as $650 trade-in value and get the new Galaxy Note 20 with a $9.73 monthly price. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be had for as low as $18.07/month as well. If you pre-order now, a $100 Samsung credit will be given to those who buy the Galaxy Note 20. A $150 credit will be given to those who buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Verizon has also opened pre-orders for the two new Galaxy Note 20 phones. The Galaxy Note 20 5G costs $999.99 while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is $1,299.99. You can avail either of the two and pay for them for 24 months on installment–$41.66 and $54.16, respectively.

If you get the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Verizon, you can also get another Note 20 or Galaxy S20 phone for “as low as free”. Just sign up for a premium Unlimited plan. If you’re a current Verizon subscriber, you can try upgrading to a new Galaxy Note smartphone and get up to $500 when trading in.

T-Mobile will start pre-orders tomorrow, August 7. In-store sales will begin on August 21. The Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB is also $999.99. It can be availed with zero down and $41.67 per month for two years. The Ultra variant is $1,299.99, also with zero downpayment plus $54.17/month for 24 months.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB is $1,449.99. You need to pay $149.99 as downpayment and pay $54.17 monthly for 24 months. You can avail of another phone free or a $1,000 discount that can be used on another Galaxy phone.

AT&T’s offer is almost the same–$999.99,$1,299.99, and $1,499.99. However, they can be paid for in 30 months instead of just 24 months. Pay only $33.34, $43.34, or $48.32 per month for each of the phones.

If you’re on AT&T already, you can trade in a phone and receive a Note 20 5G for free with an AT&T Unlimited plan and a 30-month installment plan.

Xfinity Mobile by Comcast will also sell the Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. You can switch to the network starting today until September 15 to receive a $400 discount. You can also upgrade to the Galaxy Note 20 if you are already on Xfinity Mobile to receive a $400 Visa prepaid card.