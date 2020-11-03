Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE could be in the works

Samsung just introduced the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) but now we’re learning, for the first time, the idea that a Galaxy Note 20 FE will also be available. An official landing page for Samsung has mentioned a Galaxy Note 20 FE. There is no announcement yet but we can assume the new version is already in the works. A Fan Edition for premium flagship phones is a good idea. Samsung may be embracing it and could be planning on making it a regular thing.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE can be a great strategy if the South Korean tech giant wants to sell more phones. It will be a version that fans really want. Mainly, it will be a newer variant of the already available Galaxy Note 20 but made cheaper.

As the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a new version of the Galaxy Note 20, it will be the same for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE. The information was sighted on Samsung’s Brazilian website. If you may remember, the Galaxy S20 FE was previously leaked on another official Samsung portal (Samsung Bulgaria).

The new page lists the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE with a 6.3-inch screen or a 6.5-inch body. It could also be just a typo of the Galaxy S20 FE but other details point to the Galaxy Note 20 FE possibility. The page source shows other mentions of the Galaxy Note 20 FE.

Will there be a Galaxy Note 20 FE? The details sighted could be for the Galaxy S20 FE but we won’t be surprised if a new variant will be introduced by Samsung. Let’s wait and see.