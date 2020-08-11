The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been unveiled last week along with a few more Galaxy devices. Also introduced were the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Buds Live. We have got our hands-on feature but we have yet to do a comprehensive analysis. We saw the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s official unboxing video. It was discovered the Galaxy Note 20 is ready with a plastic build. Pre-order has started while shipping will begin on August 21.

Prices, deals, and release date have been reported already. We also noted that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S7+ double down on productivity. The premium specs are headlined by the professional-grade camera features.

The Galaxy Note 20 5G is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. The Ultra variant will be ready in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black. These colors will likely be available in key markets. However, in South Korea, Samsung’s native country, the Galaxy Note 20 series will be available in other colors.

Listed on KT’s website (Korea Telecom) are two new colors: Mystic Red and Mystic Blue. Both colors are available with 256GB storage. We’re not sure if these two will be available in other markets.

The Pink version surfaced on Twitter as shared by a source. Also shared were the Red and Blue color variants. These colors are said to be for the Galaxy Note 20 5G. It’s not clear if the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also be available in these three new colors.