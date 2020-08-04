Samsung hopes to bounce back this second half of the year with the five new devices it will be unveiling tomorrow. At the Unpacked Galaxy 2020 event, we will see new Galaxy Note 20 phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Three new premium Galaxy smartphones will be unveiled. We also remember the Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone so there are several new premium devices from the South Korean tech giant. With this reality, Samsung is said to discontinue the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

No, nothing is wrong with the Galaxy phones. It’s just that the company wants to stay profitable. The Galaxy S20 series will still be sold even if the phones are not that profitable.

Samsung was overtaken for the first time by Huawei. The pandemic has affected a lot of businesses. The mobile phone category didn’t sell much. Both Huawei and Samsung reported a decline in sales (global market) but Huawei saw an increase in its native China by eight percent. Samsung saw a decrease of 30%.

Samsung is making some changes in its business strategy. Stopping the sales of older phones may help as the consumers will settle for the newer ones instead. There may be people only waiting for newer models before they could buy the previous devices but now they have to rethink of their options.

The company will reveal new phones tomorrow. We’ll see then if the older Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will still be available. Not that this is a bad move. Some people will just have to weigh their decisions more carefully now when shopping for a new smartphone. Buy the newest flagship phone or get the older one?