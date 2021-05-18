Another Samsung Galaxy phone is ready to receive the latest firmware update. If you own a Galaxy Note 10, the premium flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant is getting the N97xxXXU7FUE3 firmware version. This update brings a number of improvements on security, Quick Share, and Camera. Specifically, this one includes the May 2021 security patch. Definitely, this update will improve your mobile experience on your Galaxy Note 10. Previously, the Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 received a software update but now more unit owners are getting the same.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also received an update over the weekend. The release means even the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G are also eligible for the update. Those in Europe can enjoy this particular update.

The security improvement is noted but you can also expect Camera and Quich Share updates. File sharing is also enhanced between Galaxy phones as a result of the May 2021 security patch.

Those in Germany and Switzerland will also receive the same. These are key markets for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 but expect all other regions will get the update eventually.

The OTA should be ready but you can always check manually. Go to Settings> Software update.. Note the One UI 3.1 is also ready for the Galaxy Note 10 as early as February. The latest is just a minor update but we highly suggest you download and install it.