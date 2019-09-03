The Samsung Galaxy M30s was earlier teased on Amazon India and now we’re seeing an early, exclusive hands-on video. We can’t understand a single thing because it’s not in English but we get a glimpse of the new Galaxy M series phone. We already know it will boast a massive 6000mAh battery and a large Super AMOLED display. The official launch will be on September 18, 12noon, but an Indian YouTuber already managed to get his hands on one and proudly posted the video online.

The video is 5 minutes long. We can see a triple rear camera setup with an extra sensor. It’s probably laser autofocus. We don’t think it’s a ToF sensor though. The main camera system could include the following: 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, 5MP f/2.2 depth camera, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. A 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera may also be available.

The triple rear camera setup will include a 48MP sensor as the main shooter from the 13MP camera on the original Samsung Galaxy M30. Charging over USB-C is possible now for the 6000mAh battery. The Samsung phone will be powered by Exynos although there is no mention about what processor. It could be Exynos 9611 or Exynos 9610.

Amazon India will list the Samsung Galaxy M30s beginning September 18. We’re looking at a sub $250 price tag which translates to 18,090 INR.

Earlier, we also saw a protective phone case render plus the specs. The protective accessory shows openings for the triple rear cameras and the rear fingerprint sensor. The back shows a shiny dark blue gradient that appears to be glass but we know it’s only plastic.