Samsung’s Galaxy M30 is getting a follow-up. The Galaxy M30s has been leaked recently, showing a triple rear camera setup and a large 6000mAh battery. The battery information alone makes us think the Galaxy M30s will be one powerful smartphone. It may not be the first phone with such a high capacity battery but it’s certainly one of the more affordable ones. In 2015, there was the OUKITEL K6000 with the same battery. Two years later, Xiaomi followed with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 and Mi Pad 4.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is also known as model number SM-M307F. It joins the Galaxy M series known for being mid-rangers but usually comes with almost premium specs. The new phone will arrive with a large 6.4-inch screen, FHD+ 2400×1080 resolution, Exynos 9610 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

The triple rear camera system is headlined by a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor joined by a 5MP f/2.2 depth and 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. The selfie shooter is a 16MP f/2.0 camera.

The battery is massive. Just imagine how long the phone will last. We’re not sure though if it will feature fast-charging tech. Wireless charging is definitely out of the equation.

Samsung will release the Galaxy M30s with Android 9 Pie with One UI. It can be assumed it will be able to support Android 10 once available.

A set of phone case renders for the Samsung Galaxy M30s was shared on Twitter. There’s not much information provided by the images show the possible look and design of the new mid-range Galaxy phone.

Only the back and side view are shown. The triple cameras are placed on the upper left side of the rear side in a vertical layout. The rear fingerprint scanner is there in the upper, middle location of the back. The power button and volume rocker are located on the right edge of the Samsung Galaxy M30s.