Tahe Samsung Galaxy M22 is now final and official. The phone has launched in Germany and will soon be available in key markets around the world as a new mid-range offering. The device’s specs and image renders were leaked a couple of months ago and now we can confirm the features, functions, and design of the new Galaxy M smartphone. It is said to make an impression with the quad-camer system and a 90HZ Super AMOLED screen that is ideal for everyday scrolling, viewing, and gaming.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will be available in three color options: White, Blue, and Black. No information yet on the market price but it will be affordable. It comes equipped with a decent 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.

For security, you can count on the fingerprint reader placed on the side of the phone. The device runs on MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 5000mAh battery.

There is a 13MP selfie camera. The quad camera setup includes a 48MP wide-angle camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. For video recording, you can capture Full HD videos at 30fps.

Other specs include 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, dual-SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivit, GPS, LTE, WiFi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB 2.0 Type-C port. The battery offers 25W fast charging support. Out of the box, the smartphone is powered by Android 11.