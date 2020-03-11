A new Galaxy M series phone will be revealed by Samsung soon. After the Galaxy M31, we can expect a Galaxy M11 as per a recent render. It’s a follow-up to the Galaxy M10s that rolled out in India last September 2019. The Galaxy M11 and specs have been posted on a Google Play Console listing so we know it’s definitely arriving in the coming weeks. What’s notable about the new mid-range smartphone is the punch-hole display that has the selfie camera underneath.

There is no mention of screen size but the resolution is 720 × 1560 pixels. The device is powered by Adreno 506 GPU and a Snapdragon 450 (SDM450) mobile processor by Qualcomm. It runs on 3GB of RAM and comes with Android 10 OS out of the box with the latest Samsung OneUI.

It’s not clear how much onboard storage will be there but we’re expecting at least 64GB. When it comes to the camera department, maybe it will have something better than the 8MP selfie shooter and the dual 13MP and 5MP rear cameras of the Samsung Galaxy M10s.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M11 could also be around INR 8999 which is roughly only $120 in the United States. It will be another budget-friendly Android smartphone. We’re expecting this one will be introduced in India first. Let’s wait and see for the official and public announcement by Samsung.