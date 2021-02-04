Not many people may notice this but Samsung has rebranded the Galaxy AO2 and is now known as the Galaxy M02 in India. The South Korean tech giant is one of the most trusted names in India. It’s offering the Galaxy M02 phone from the Galaxy M series, following the Galaxy M02s that was also recently launched last month. The company continues with its ‘Powering Digital India’ efforts by introducing more budget-friendly smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy MO2 with powerful specs good enough for basic mobile computing and connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 boasts a large 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V screen with 81.9% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on a MediaTek 6739 processor and a 5000mAh battery. Expect long battery life that will last up to a whole day or more.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Mega Entertainer

Samsung describes this one as a mega entertainer with its big battery and big display. It’s promoted under the ‘Mera M, Mera Entertainment’ campaign. Its camera performance is also good enough for its price point of just under INR 7000 ($96).

Samsung wishes to strengthen its vision of ‘Powering Digital India’. It continues to keep its “commitment towards expanding and empowering digital adoption for new India and its accelerated digital needs including learn from home, work from home and entertainment anywhere”.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Mega Entertainer

The Samsung Galaxy MO2 is a “mega entertainer” as described by Samsung India’s Head of Mobile Marketing ditya Babbar. Meanwhile, Amazon India’s Director for Mobile Phones Nishant Sardana recognized the value of the Galaxy M02 for the customers on Amazon.in. The phone is said to “to resonate with customers seeking utility, value and reliability”.

When it comes to imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup (13MP main + 2MP macro sensor) plus a 5MP selfie camera. Color options are as follows: Gray, Red, Blue, and Black.

The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage is INR 6999 ($96) while the 2GB+32GB variant is INR 7499 ($103). The Samsung Galaxy MO2 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, and key retail stores. You can take advantage of the INR 200 discount on Amazon.in for a limited time.