Samsung has numerous things in store for the mobile consumers. After the Galaxy S9 and S9+, there’s the Galaxy Note 9 to look forward to in the second half of the year. We’re anticipating that in-display fingerprint scanning tech. There’s also the Exynos 7 Series 9610 mobile processor, expandable display on future devices, and several Oreo updates for some of the Galaxy phones available in the market. Mid-range devices will be introduced in between and we’ll start off with the Galaxy J7 Prime 2.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 (SM-G611FZDFINS) is now listed on Samsung’s website. We know it boasts a metal unibody with 2.5D Gorilla Glass screen, 5.5-inch display, 13MP rear camera and 13MP selfie shooter. Both cameras have F1.9 that are ideal for low-light photography. Some of the special features include Instant Share, Instant edit, Live stickers, and Live Filter.

This one features the Samsung Mall which is a new service that lets you “shop” online. When you want something, you can simply capture a photo of the item and your phone will start searching for shopping sites and the best deals available. To make shopping more convenient, there’s also the Samsung Pay Mini as an effective and fast mobile payment method.

Other specs and features of the phone include an Exynos 7 Series Processor, 3GB RAM, Device Maintenance solution, and a 3300mAh standard battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android

• Processor:

• Display: 5.5-inch PLS TFT LCD screen , 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 151.7 x 75.0 x 8.0

• Weight: 170g

• Battery:

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: 13MP (rear)

• Cam: 13MP (front)

• Connectivity: Micro USB, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, 4G, ANT+, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.1

• Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Proximity Sensor

SOURCE: Samsung