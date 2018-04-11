The Samsung Galaxy J is already an old but popular series of mid-range smartphones. The first Galaxy J7 was introduced in 2016 which was then followed up by other variants like the Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On Max in India, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J7 Prime 2, and the Galaxy J7 Duo. We’re anticipating for the Samsung J720F which is said to be the new J7 Duo in India. The latest information we have is this photo the lists the features and the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo will come equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, HD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, dual 13MP and 5 MP cameras with f/1.9 aperture, octa-core 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 processor, Mali T830 GPU, and a 3000 mAh battery. Running on the Galaxy J7 Duo will be the Samsung Experience 9.0 user interface with Android Oreo 8.0 OS.

The release date is expected sometime this month. Color options will be Gold, Blue, and Black only. A leaked manual tells us the phone may also have the Bixby button.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Key Specs:

• OS: Android Oreo 8.0, Samsung Experience 9.0

• Processor: 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor

• Display: 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 16:9 ratio, HD resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3000mAh

• RAM: 3GB or 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB or 64GB (

• Cam: 13MP and 5 MP cameras with f/1.9 aperture (rear)

• Cam: 8MP selfie camera with flash (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, 4G LTE

• Others: fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support.

VIA: GSMArena