Samsung Galaxy J7 phones have been part of the mid-range market since year 2016. It’s only one of the many Galaxy J series devices the South Korean tech giant has introduced. It has several variants including the Galaxy J7 Prime, J7 Pro, J7 Nxt, J7+, and J7 Max. These phones are readily available in different markets such as Malaysia, India, Thailand, and of course, the US. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 was recently and officially launched as a new mid-range offering.

New Galaxy J7 models are in the works as per an FCC sighting. A phone only known as model number SM-J720F is believed to be the Galaxy J7 Duo. It’s not a pair of new J7 but the Duo model is equipped with a dual rear camera system combining a 5MP and 13MP senors. The secondary camera is said to be capable of Live Focus for bokeh effect. A manual was discovered online showing all the possible specs and features– Exynos 7885 processor, a removable battery, 5.5-inch 720p screen, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 8MP selfie camera with flash, fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM support. The phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Samsung Experience 9.0.

The mid-ranger will also have a Bixby feature although there is no sight of a button in the drawing. This is a first for a budget phone from Samsung–to arrive with Bixby.

VIA: SAMMOBILE