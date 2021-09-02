The Samsung Galaxy F series continues to flourish. Back in July, there was the Samsung Galaxy F22 that rolled out with a 90Hz display and a 6000mAh battery. Earlier in February, the Galaxy F62 was released with a 64MP quad camera system and a 7000mAh battery. There is no official announcement yet but the South Korean tech giant is expected to release the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in India very soon. The mobile device was spotted on Google Play Console which means it is almost ready for market release.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 is said to come with a large FHD+ Infinity V display. It will run on Mediatek Dimensity 700 Soc, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

A blue Samsung Galaxy F42 is known but we can also anticipate for more color options. The listing is actually for the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 which is believed to be the Galaxy F42. It follows the Samsung Galaxy F41 which was introduced October last year.

Looking at the Galaxy F41, we can probably hope for specs better than the 6000mAh battery, 64MP camera, and maybe bigger than the 6.4-inch screen. The Super AMOLED screen may be retained, as well as, the microSD card slot and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The new Galaxy F42 could also be introduced as a Full-On device ideal for Gen Z and millennials.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes equipped with a large 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity screen, a 6000mAh battery, a 15W USB type C fast charger, Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, rear fingerprint scanner, and 6GB of RAM. The camera system should be better too. It would have at least Single Take, 64MP with 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 5MP depth lens.