A Twitter account dedicated for Samsung fans recently shared a quick list of phone models that are said to be testing Android 7.0. Listed are the C5, C7, and C9 Pro Chinese version (C5000ZCU1BQH2, C7000ZCU2BQH1, C9000ZCU1BQH2) which we are assuming are the Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, and Galaxy C9 Pro, respectively. There are not many details about the Android update but we’re assuming it will bring the same Nougat updates.

More mid-range Samsung devices will be getting the chunky software including the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy J7 2017 models. And this time, we just learned the older Galaxy A8 2016 is getting the same Nougat upgrade.

This is another good news for Samsung fans who’ve only been waiting for the elusive Nougat. The phones are due for an update and besides, the Android O is already being prepped for commercial release. Perhaps even before the new dessert is served, at least, more Samsung phones get to taste Nougat.

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A8 2016 models that will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update soon are the following: SM-A810S, SM-A810F/DS, and SM-810YS. There is no official announcement yet but this Wi-Fi certification proves the smartphone runs Android Nougat already.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to deliver Android 7.0 to more mobile devices soon.

VIA: @mmddj_china, TL