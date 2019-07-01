The Samsung Galaxy A90 details have been leaked since February but it’s not ready yet. We’ve mentioned it a number of times now including that information the Galaxy A90 is confirmed coming to the UK. It may also be an Ultimate Gaming Device because of the specs. The phone may also arrive with a notchless Infinity display and a new camera system but probably not a sliding camera. Looking at the image and video renders that surfaced online, we were made to believe the Galaxy A90 is almost ready.

Our last mention was that the Samsung Galaxy A90 may come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and ToF sensor. Steve Hemmerstoffer @onleaks is now saying there will be no Galaxy A90. One of our favorite leaksters here is very apologetic that he made a mistake of sharing it will be the A90. He said that his sources must have confused internal and commercial naming.

Interestingly, new details have been shared. There will be two variants: the SM-A908 and the SM-A905. They are basically the same as their 6.7-inch screens with in-display FPS, Snapdragon 855 processor, and triple rear camera setups. The difference will be the megapixels with the first model have a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP while the second one will have 48MP + 12MP + 5MP rear cameras. The first one will be a 5G phone while the other one will be more camera-centric with the Tilt OIS technology.

There won’t be a pop-up selfie camera like the Galaxy A80. We’re thinking a camera hole or a notch so the display will be bigger. Steve H said the (SM-A908) will have FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U actually means a notched display.

So many questions are expected to come up but one thing is sure: a new Galaxy A phone will be revealed soon. Another 5G supported device is already in the works and it could be the Galaxy A90. Let’s just wait and see.