We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy A9 already after numerous leaks, renders, and rumors. It actually became official a couple of weeks ago with rear quad cameras. It’s not exactly the first to have more than three cameras but it’s a first from Samsung. It was called as the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro or the Galaxy A9 Star Pro but the South Korean tech giant simply went on with the Galaxy A9 name. The Galaxy A series is said to be enhanced with more premium-level specs but is promised to remain affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 boasts a quad camera setup that delivers many important and features. The four cameras may be a lot to some people but mobile photography enthusiasts will appreciate that each lens offers different functions.

Actually, there are five cameras in total: four on the rear lined up vertically on the upper left portion of the back panel + one selfie shooter. This phone proves the ‘4X fun‘ Samsung has been teasing the public.

An introduction video was recently posted by Samsung on YouTube. Watch the video below to know more about the Samsung Galaxy A9:

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Always on Display, Octa-Core processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB, and a 3800 mAh battery. The four rear cameras are detailed as follows:

• Ultra Wide Camera, 8MP, F2.4, 120-degrees

• Telephoto Camera, 10 MP, F2.4, 2X Optical Zoom

• Main Camera, 24MP, F1.77, Clear & Bright

• Depth Camera, 5MP, F2.2, Live Focus

Color options include Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, and Bubblegum Pink.

SOURCE: Samsung